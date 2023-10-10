The Land
Hillview Speckle Park 2023 sale results

Ben Jaffrey
By Ben Jaffrey
October 11 2023 - 9:00am
Hillview Sarah RLB T11 sold for $6000 to Mary Parsons, Taralga. Picture supplied
A female has sold for the top price while a quilt was raised a tidy sum for charity at the Hillview Speckle Park sale.

