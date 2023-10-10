A female has sold for the top price while a quilt was raised a tidy sum for charity at the Hillview Speckle Park sale.
The online sale through Elite Livestock Auctions for Robert and Leanne Bendeich's stud, located at Leconfield, just outside of Branxton, was held on Friday, October 6, where Hillview Sarah RLB T11 was purchased for the top price of $6000 by Mary Parsons, Taralga
Sarah RLB T11, by Ravenworth Invictus 103C and out of Waratah F15 Spanish Angel J167, was one of a pair of heifers to come third in the Dams Progeny Class at the 2023 Sydney Royal Speckle Feature show.
The heifer weighed 392 kilograms and had estimated breeding values (EBVs) of +5 milk, +0.9 eye muscle area and +0.1 gestation length.
The opening lot of the day was a quilt made by Leanne with all proceeds from the sale going to the National Breast Cancer Foundation and Prostate Cancer Australia.
The black and white quilt sold for $1050 and was purchased by Mark and Colleen Constable, Ersyldene Speckle Park stud.
Of the cattle, females had a clearance rate of 55 per cent to average $4115 while two lots of two commercial females were offered and sold to average $1310 per head.
All nine semen packages also sold to an average of $175 per straw.
It was a tough sale for bulls with two being sold. Hillview Maverick weighed in at 630 kilograms and sold at auction for $3500 while another sold after the sale.
The volume buyers were previous clients Brooke and Andrew Paff, Born Ready Speckle Park, Dyers Crossing, near Nabiac, and Robert and Letitia Russell, Quorrobolong, near Cessnock, who are establishing a new stud.
Hillview Speckle Park's 2024 sale will be held in the same format on October 2-4 next year.
