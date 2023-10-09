Promising young poultry judges from around Australia will compete in the National Poultry Young Judges Championship from October 12-14.
NSW representative Logan Ockers, 17, will take on Aron Franks, Queensland, Cody Jones, South Australia, Michael Lloyd, Victoria, Max Newett, Tasmania, and Thomas Spencer, Western Australia.
Logan was awarded the overall champion between the school and open classes at the 2022 Sydney Royal.
He became involved in poultry judging through his high school agriculture teacher and other students who had previous experience competing in poultry judging competitions.
"I got into poultry judging through school in 2018 because I already had chooks and found I also really liked the judges' side of it," he said.
"The competition gives you a great chance to build your knowledge.
"I'm looking forward to seeing how I go in Tasmania."
Logan, who started competing in judging competitions in 2021, achieved first place in the School Youth Poultry Showmanship competition that year.
The following year, in 2022, he achieved overall champion in the Poultry Showmanship competition and was also announced winner in the Poultry Young Judges State Championship competition.
He said the attributes and characteristics to look for vary from breed to breed.
"The most important things to look for are good shape and type according to the standard for the particular breed and also the condition of the fowl to be judged," he said.
The National Poultry Young Judges Championship brings together the best young judges and paraders aged 15 to 25 in each state.
This year, Tasmanian Ag Shows will host the event and will held at the Launceston Royal Show.
"I am most excited about challenging myself and seeing what I can accomplish, but I am also keen to learn more from the competition judges about the finer details of judging poultry," Logan said.
Logan's advice to other young people wanting to give judging a go was to "get out there, have a go at it and stick with it".
"Perseverance is important, as success may not come immediately," he said.
"It is important to keep trying and work to improve your skills through talking to members of the judging community and trying to gain experience with judging fowls."
