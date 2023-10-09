The Land
Home/News

Logan Ockers to represent NSW at National Poultry Young Judges Championship

Hayley Warden
By Hayley Warden
October 9 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NSW representative Logan Ockers, 17, will take on young poultry judges from around Australia at the National Poultry Young Judges Championship in October. Picture supplied
NSW representative Logan Ockers, 17, will take on young poultry judges from around Australia at the National Poultry Young Judges Championship in October. Picture supplied

Promising young poultry judges from around Australia will compete in the National Poultry Young Judges Championship from October 12-14.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hayley Warden

Hayley Warden

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.