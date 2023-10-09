The Land
Maitland cows with calves sell to $1400

KB
By Karen Bailey
October 9 2023 - 2:38pm
Interstate interest evident at Maitland spring female sale
Interstate interest evident at Maitland spring female sale

Quality well-bred cattle sold to a firm market trend during the 15th Annual Spring Female Sale at Maitland on Saturday.

