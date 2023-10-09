Interstate interest evident at Maitland spring female sale

Quality well-bred cattle sold to a firm market trend during the 15th Annual Spring Female Sale at Maitland on Saturday.
Bowe and Lidbury agent Michael Easey said 600 head were offered and it was a mixed yarding with cattle showing the signs of the dry season in the Hunter.
Weaner steers sold from $180 to $1000 a head and were $50 dearer than the last Maitland store sale.
Pregnancy-tested-in-calf heifers sold from $450 to $1000 and averaged $600. This was back about $100.
The PTIC cows varied in age from two to 10 years and sold from $400 to $1150. Most averaged $650 which was about $40 cheaper.
Unjoined cows made $200 to $700 and averaged $400.
The cows with calves were generally about $65 cheaper and sold from $500 to $1400 to average $750.
Cooree Pty Ltd, Dungog, sold a run of young Angus cows with their first calves for a top of $1400 to Sutherland Cattle Company, Paterson.
Dandaloo Properties, Lovedale, sold eight Angus cows with their first calves for $1350 also to Sutherland Cattle Company.
The Fisher family, Wallabrook Angus, Dungog, sold unjoined 15- to 17-month-old Angus heifers for $1000 to Dale McNamara.
Buyers attended from South Australia, Victoria, Wauchope, Nyngan and the local area.
The sale was conducted by Bowe and Lidbury, Maitland.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.