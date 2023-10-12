The Land
Home/Markets

Align with a glass half full outlook | The First Draft

KB
By Karen Bailey
October 12 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Calling out the 'keyboard warriors' | The First Draft
Calling out the 'keyboard warriors' | The First Draft

Social media stirred to life late last week when The Land reported a cow with calf topped the market at $400 a unit at Dubbo store sale on Friday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
KB

Karen Bailey

Market analyst

Agricultural markets analyst and journalist for The Land newspaper. Former national cattle and lamb/sheep market analyst with Meat and Livestock Australia.

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.