The Land
Grassy Creek Merinos 2023 rams sale results, top price, average, clearance rate

Stephen Burns
By Stephen Burns
October 9 2023 - 6:15pm
Rick Power, Nutrien, Ben Litchfield, SBBL, Cooma, Richard Blyton, Nimmitabel, with Mick, Toby and Hugh Corkhill, Grassy Creek, and the top-priced ram
A top price of $10,000 was a feature of the 12th annual on property ram sale for Mick, Jane, Toby and Hugh Corkhill, Grassy Creek, Reids Flat, Boorowa, when they offered 150 Poll Merino and 30 Merino rams for sale.

Journalist, Wagga Wagga

Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College

Local News

