A top price of $10,000 was a feature of the 12th annual on property ram sale for Mick, Jane, Toby and Hugh Corkhill, Grassy Creek, Reids Flat, Boorowa, when they offered 150 Poll Merino and 30 Merino rams for sale.
The top-priced ram, a son of GC Nerstane 160404, was bought by return client Richard Blyton, Nimmitabel, near Cooma.
The sale recorded a near 100 per cent clearance with 174 Poll Merino and Merino rams sold for an average of $3672, up $150 on the 2022 sale.
It was great to see return buyers and new clients with confidence in the wool industry, which still has a great future.- Mick Corkhill, Grassy Creek, Reids Flat, stud co-principal
The fleece measurements of the top-priced ram recorded 16.6 micron, 2.6 standard deviation, 15.5 co-efficient of variation and 99.8pc comfort factor.
The March-shorn ram, weighing 103.5 kilograms had the figures of 125 greasy fleece weight percentage, 38.0 eye muscle depth, 4.5 fat and with a breech wrinkle score of 2.0.
His Australian Sheep Breeding Values indicated -2.9 yearling fleece weight (top 5pc), 26.8 yearling clean fleece weight (top 30pc), 0.4 early breech wrinkle score, 6.4 yearling weight, -0.9 yearling eye muscle depth, -1.0 yearling fat, while its Dual Purpose Plus index showed 171, Merino Production Plus index of 182 (top 10pc) and Fibre Production Plus index of 171 (top 5pc).
The ram had attracted Mr Blyton for his balanced conformation and carrying a fleece, soft and bright with a well defined crimp.
"We have to keep our genetics going forward," he said.
"This ram is from a different line from what we have bought here before, and we selected him also for his good staple length, with a heavy fleece of low micron,
"And he stands very square."
Mr Blyton was advised by Ben Litchfield, Schute Bell Badgery Lumby, Cooma, in his selection.
The second top price at $9500 was paid by Flandan Farming Pty Ltd, Galong, near Boorowa, who selected eight rams for average price of $6625.
They were advised in their selections by Mitch Rubie, Rubie Livestock Advancement, Forbes.
Equal third top price at $8500 was paid by Tom Gunthorpe, Mt Buffalo, Kangiara, near Boorowa.
Mr Gunthorpe said he had to work hard the get the rams he wanted to keep pushing the production of his self-replacing flock.
"I had to pay to get the quality I wanted," he said.
"There is no point in buying the cheaper rams and we were only buying rams from sires which had proven consistent repeatability."
Mr Gunthorpe was advised by Craig Pearsall, Elders, Goulburn, in his selection of three rams for an average price of $7667.
Goorama Pty Ltd, Galong, also paid the equal third top price of $8500 in their draft of 10 rams which averaged $6250.
New clients included Old Springfield Partnership, Cooma, who selected a draft of nine rams to a top price of $8500 and average price of $6333, HR and JM Hammond, Goorambat, Victoria, who purchased four rams to a top of $4500 and average of $4125 and Union Agriculture, Galong, who bought 15 rams to a top price of $8000 and average of $5318.
Blantyre Farms, Young, paid to $5500 in their selection of 15 rams for an average of $3533, while Willow Bend Station, Boorowa, paid to $4000 in their draft of 11 rams which averaged $2364.
Reflecting upon the sale result, co-principal Mick Corkhill said the sale exceeded his expectations.
"It was a very exciting sale," Mr Corkhill said.
"It was great to see return buyers and new clients with confidence in the wool industry, which still has a great future.
"We are meeting demand for our sheep by concentrating on presenting balanced rams with heavy cuts and sound conformation, they must have the correct structure."
The sale was settled by Nutrien, Boorowa, with Elders, Young, and Rick Power and Tim Woodham, Nutrien, and Aaron Seaman, Elders Young, shared the rostrum.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.