Exhibitors in the cattle section of the Taree Show included local schools such as Manning Valley Anglican College.
With attendances up and crowds having the time of their lives, the 143rd Taree Show has been deemed an overwhelming success.
Held over the weekend of October 7 and 8, crowds poured into Taree Showgrounds to take in all the spectacle of the amusement rides, entertainment and traditional agricultural displays that the show is famous for.
The Taree show continues to draw together the local community to display and celebrate all that is great about the region. According to show president Jane Davis, it is a tradition worth continuing despite the ups and downs of modern life.
"I think everyone has had a great time and created a country atmosphere," Taree Show Society president, Jane Davis said.
