Australia's combined federal, state, and territory agriculture ministers have met virtually for the third and final time this year, and I'm afraid they're still ignoring the practical impacts of some of their disastrous decisions.
According to the communique issued out of that meeting, ministers "noted" deteriorating seasonal conditions over much of Australia, with rapidly drying regions, the threat of bushfire and expectations of a decreased winter crop harvest, which were contributing to sharply declining livestock prices impacting farming businesses, their families, and regional communities.
But instead of recognising the increasing challenges and easing some of the pressures, it would seem the Labor-dominated meeting instead chose to double down on their decisions to date, a number of which have made it much harder to be a farmer.
The atrocious saleyard prices were not enough to prompt a pause or delay in the rollout of the mandatory electronic traceability system for sheep and goats, even though we have heard from many members that the eID eartags will be worth more than the animals they go into.
And despite several biosecurity threats at our door and even more on our shores, the ministers did not push back on the federal government's plans to add an additional tax for farmers in the guise of a biosecurity 'levy'.
While it was pleasing to see the ministers "encourage the consideration in forthcoming Commonwealth competition reviews of the impact of competition on commodity, food and grocery prices", this has only come about after years of advocacy from our sector.
The federal government's own statisticians are forecasting significant falls in farm income are expected across many parts of regional Australia.
At a time when farmers are tightening their belts, we have governments intent on putting burdens on our shoulders and their hands into our pockets.
Food and fibre production is paramount to the very survival of society, and it's not good enough that governments dominated by city-based politicians are ignoring our concerns.
They need to shape up - and fast - because this summer is coming on quicker than expected.
