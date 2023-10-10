Wool type and carcase were on the top of buyers agendas at the Bauer Retallack Border Leicester ram sale with stud rams reaching a top of $6000.
The top-priced ram for the sale was Bauer 46/22, who sold to Kobbadah Pastoral Company, Binda, near Crookwell, for $6000.
The Victory son, who claimed first in the shorn ram class at Sydney Royal Show, displayed a 200 day weight value of +12.6, with a yearling weight value of +14.1 and an eye muscle area value of +4.59.
Richard Fraser, Kobbadah Pastoral Company, said that he runs a stud of his own since 1970, now turning off about 60 rams a year.
"I just like the ram, he had plenty of length and good hind quarters, I like his wool type," Mr Fraser said.
"I'm at the stage where I wanted to up my standard a bit so that's the main reason why I went a bit harder."
The second top-priced stud ram was Bauer 49/22, purchased by Gina Parkes, Lynwood Border Leicester, Wellington for $3750.
The Volcano son had quite the list of achievements alongside his name in the catalogue, including Junior Champion ram and Reserve Grand Champion ram at Sydney Royal Show.
He displayed a 200 day weight value of +11.1 and a yearling weight figure of +18.6.
Gina Parkes, Lynwood Border Leicester stud said that the ram had a great outlook and he's a really great all round sheep.
"His got great confirmation, he has a really great wool type, he'll fit in really nicely to our stud breeding objectives," Mrs Parkes said.
All 15 stud rams offered sold to a top of $6000, with an average of $2756.
There were two top-priced flock rams that were purchased by an undisclosed bidder on AuctionsPlus, from Barroga for $2200.
The first top-priced ram was tag 56, which sold for $2200, to the AuctionsPlus bidder.
Sired by Pickett, displayed a positive fat value of +0.40, while also displaying an eye muscle area (EMA) value of +8.16 and a yearling weight figure of +22.7.
The second top-priced ram purchased by the undisclosed buyer, was tag 61.
The ram recorded a muscle depth value of +6.8, while showing a 200 day weight of +13.9 and a yearling weight of +24.2, with a positive fat value of +0.90.
The volume buyer was North South Grazing Partnership, Narranderra, who purchased eight rams to a top of $1800 to average $1450.
Ryan Burton, North South Grazing Partnership, said that the family operation has had success with selling first cross ewes, through the Narrandera first cross ewe sale winning the best presented pen a few years running and having repeat buyers purchase each year.
"We just like Jamie's rams, they have a lot of style and a lot of presence and I just like them," Mr Burton said.
"I think when you go to the sales recently you can pick Jamie's clients sheep."
Other notable volume buyers were Chatsworth Pastoral, Binda, who purchased seven rams to average $1400, while Bell Agriculture, Ariah Park, purchased eight rams to a top of $1800 to average $1050.
Bauer Ratallack stud principal Jamie Buerckner said that he was happy enough with the result of the sale, with the prices being a reflection of the current market and the stud rams receiving good support from buyers.
The flock rams averaged $1324, with 53 rams being sold of the 75 that were offered.
There were 134 rams catalogued with the sale coming to a conclusion at the 97th ram.
The sale was conducted by Nutrien Wagga Wagga, with Tim Woodham and James Croker as auctioneers.
AuctionsPlus provided the online interface.
