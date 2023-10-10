The Land
Studs step in to secure top rams at Bauer Retallack

Helen DeCosta
By Helen Decosta
October 10 2023 - 9:20pm
Top-priced ram of the sale, Bauer 46/22, purchased by Kobbadah Pastoral Company, Binda, for $6000, with Jamie Buerckner, Bauer Retallack, Richard Fraser, Kobbadah Pastoral Company and James Croker, Nutrien Wagga Wagga. Photo by Helen De Costa.
Wool type and carcase were on the top of buyers agendas at the Bauer Retallack Border Leicester ram sale with stud rams reaching a top of $6000.

