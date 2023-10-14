BILLY D'ARCY - Laid back, likeable, and fast becoming a big name across the Australian comedy scene.

SEAN WOODLAND - One of Sydney's funniest blokes, a consummate storyteller and always an audience favourite.

JOHN CRUCKSHANK - The laidback king of deadpan who is a masterful observer of the every day and every other day.

LAURA HUGHES - Delightfully wicked but ever so charming, Laura is bound to give you the giggles and leave you wanting more.

PATRICK GOLAMCO - A favourite across every Sydney comedy room and a highlight across Australia's festivals.

ELLIOTT STEWART - Since announcing himself at the 2019 RAW National Finals, Elliott has become one of Australia's best comics.