The funniest comedians from this year's Sydney Comedy Festival are hitting the road and bringing a ripper showcase to Orange in November.
The showcase tour features a hilarious line-up, including Billy D'Arcy, Sean Woodland, John Cruckshank, Laura Hughes, Patrick Golamco, Elliott Stewart and Laura Coleman.
Edinburgh Gin has partnered with the Sydney Comedy Festival to bring the showcase to regional cities and towns across Australia.
Nikko Malyon from Sydney Comedy Festival is excited to bring the spirit and excitement of the Sydney Comedy Festival to all parts of NSW.
"Getting to see live events, especially comedy, is important for the local economy, great for the community and who doesn't love a laugh," he said.
"We really love visiting the regional parts of Australia, and the comedians get a chance to find themselves outside their city bubbles and perform in front of loving and adoring crowds that they never usually get to."
Mr Malyon said the showcase tour brings some of Australia's finest and funniest comedians to Orange.
"It's a great mix of the best Sydney and Australia has to offer," he said.
About the comedians:
The audience is in for a massive night of laughs on November 4 at Orange Civic Theatre, 135 Byng Street, Orange.
Showcase tour tickets available at premier.ticketek.com.au
