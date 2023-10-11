The Land
Modern irrigation property near Gunnedah sells to committed bidders

JB
By Jamie Brown
Updated October 11 2023 - 12:08pm, first published 12:00pm
FarmBuy Real Estate
The irrigated Kensal Green and Bruan Park aggregation on the Breeza Plain sold this week to a Breeza district farming family looking for a profitable venture. Photo supplied.
A progressive irrigation aggregation near Gunnedah sold to a Breeza farming family this week for $18.5 million, or $26,000 a hectare.

