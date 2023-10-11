The Mullengudgery merino ram sale has been described as "a quieter but successful day" at Nyngan last week as one family purchased the two top-priced rams.
Topping the sale held on Friday, October 6, was Mul2058 who was sold for $2800 and won't be travelling too far.
The top-priced ram was purchased by James and Noelene Walsh, Watullo, Nyngan.
Mul2058 was sired by PB190677 and had a fibre diameter of 20.6 micron and a comfort factor of 99.6 per cent.
The second top-priced ram they purchased was bought for $2500 as they purchased four rams in total.
As for the top-priced ram, Mullengudgery station manager Manning Doughty said the son of PB190677 had "plenty of doability in tough conditions".
"[He's] just a good, big, long, stretchy ram with plenty of good, quality wool," he said.
Mr Doughty said it was a quieter sale as dry conditions in the North West supressed demand this year.
"Given the season, we were happy with the result," Mr Doughty said.
"We sold about 50 per cent of the rams that we normally would... but we still sold plenty at the better end.
"Given the season it's not too bad. Hopefully next year it brings a bit more rain."
Volume buyers included Michael and Declan Hoare, Hermidale, near Nyngan, who purchased 12 rams top end rams to a top of $1800.
Meanwhile, long term clients Jack, Arthur and Marlene Davies from Culpaulin Station, Wilcannia, selected a great draft of 23 rams to a top of $1200 as Mullengudgery sold 109 rams on the day.
Greg Seiler, Nutrien Bourke, and Mick Jones, Richardson and Sinclair Livestock Agents, were the supporting agents at the sale.
