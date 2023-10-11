The Land
Mullengudgery 2023 ram sale sees top-priced ram stay local

October 11 2023 - 1:00pm
The two top-priced rams, sold for $2800 and $2500, purchased by the Walsh family, being held by Eva Von Pein, Abby Standing and Terry Stapleton, all of Mullengudgery.
The Mullengudgery merino ram sale has been described as "a quieter but successful day" at Nyngan last week as one family purchased the two top-priced rams.

Local News

