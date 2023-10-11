The Land
Home/News

Jasmine Stewart didn't know how to cook, but that didn't stop her from moving up north

Elka Devney
By Elka Devney
October 11 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jasmine Stewart rediscovered her passion for photography while working on a station. Picture by JM Styling and Photography
Jasmine Stewart rediscovered her passion for photography while working on a station. Picture by JM Styling and Photography

When it came to the kitchen Jasmine Stewart had no clue, yet at 19, she packed up her bags and moved 4000 kilometres from Moree to Flora Valley, WA, to become a station cook.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Elka Devney

Elka Devney

Journalist

Journo based in Dubbo covering yarns across the Central West for The Land. Currently falling in love with agriculture one story at a time. Got a yarn? Flick me a message at elka.devney@theland.com.au

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.