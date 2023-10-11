Recent rain has not just freshened up pastures, it's also put a spring in the prices at lamb sales in the past week. As much as 100 millimetres of rain was recorded in the southern half of the state and lighter falls in the north. Wagga Wagga's weekly prime sale led the dearer trend late last week as some heavy lambs lifted as much as 75 cents a kilogram (carcase weight) and topped at 525c/kg or $197 a head. Riverina Livestock Agents director James Tierney, Wagga, said the rain had helped boost prices, but the limited supply of heavier export lambs was also at play.