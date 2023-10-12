The National Rural Ambassador Award aims to discover the next generation of rural leaders who are driven to represent and promote their community, region and state.
And on October 13, emerging agricultural leaders will vie for top honours at Launceston Royal Show.
Jessica Fearnley, 27, Bathurst, will compete against six rural ambassadors from across Australia, including Cassandra Wortmann, Queensland, Courtney Higgs, South Australia, Reece Jerrett, Western Australia, Alexandra Pattinson, Victoria, Brodie Carpenter, Tasmania, and Tiffany Davey, Northern Territory.
Jessica is a familiar face at the Bathurst Show, the Sydney Royal Easter show and various other shows across the state.
From stewarding, exhibiting and volunteering behind the scenes, to head steward in the horse section at the Bathurst Show, she's done it all and has strong ideas of how to ensure the vitality of agricultural shows into the future.
"To encourage more participation in shows I would like to use the potential selection as Rural Ambassador as a platform to get into schools and talk more about getting involved in shows," she said.
"I have been working with my local show society on building a series of training days for young stewards, to help develop them professionally, build their relationships and give them the skills to feel comfortable stewarding events.
"I see being Rural Ambassador a great opportunity to travel to other shows and see how others are training their stewards and young talent and see what we can implement here in NSW."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.