Jessica Fearnley to compete for National Rural Ambassador Award

October 12 2023 - 3:00pm
Jessica Fearnley is set to compete for the National Rural Ambassador Award.
The National Rural Ambassador Award aims to discover the next generation of rural leaders who are driven to represent and promote their community, region and state.

