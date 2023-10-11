The Land
Home/News
Photos

SmartBeef23 photos from the pre-drinks dinner at TRECC, Tamworth

Updated October 11 2023 - 8:31pm, first published 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Members of the lot feeding industry have converged on Tamworth for SmartBeef23.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.