Members of the lot feeding industry have converged on Tamworth for SmartBeef23.
The Australian Lot Feeders' Association (ALFA) event kicked off on Wednesday with pre-dinner drinks at the Tamworth Regional Entertainment and Conference Centre (TRECC).
Attendees were able to mingle and connect with industry peers before the SmartBeef23 Industry Dinner.
The dinner will see a number of important presentations made including the prestigious ALFA Young Lot Feeder of the Year Award to celebrate emerging leaders.
Judges for the Young Lot Feeder of the Year Award are Jim Cudmore, ALFA Life Member and industry stalwart, Molly Sage, Young Lot Feeder of the Year 2020 recipient, and Scott Sloss, general manager of Performance Feeds and award sponsor.
Alongside the Young Lot Feeder of the Year, the beloved ALFA Community Heroes Award will be presented to the initiative that has made the most exceptional contribution to local communities and the environment.
The event continues on Wednesday, October 12, at the Wilga Campdraft Arena, Quipolly, via Quirindi.
There will be a technically-focused program that will demonstrate the latest in research and development followed by the SmartBeef Campdraft Competition
