The race to claim the top prize of the Duri Ag Bureau Canola competition was as close as ever this year with just one point separating first and second place.
Having to split the two top crops - which were entered by the Hombschs and the Bowler family's Wheatacres Partnership - was judge Greg Phillips, Pioneer Seeds farm services consultant.
Mr Phillips said there was one thing that split the crops.
"That [the difference] basically came down to Gavin [Hombsch] actually had a few weeds in his crop and Wheatacres didn't," he said.
Wheatacres Partnership entered a 45Y95CL variety crop that finished with 111 points, while the Hombschs' 44Y94CL variety crop scored 110 points.
Mr Phillips said the winning crop, on the outskirts of Tamworth, had "excellent branching" which also attributed to the win.
"It had filled in across the gaps and was very hard to see through the canopy to the ground and it did have nice big pod development," he said
"In my estimate, it wasn't the highest yielding crop there, but it showed probably the least insect damage.
"They'd given it fairly good nutrition for the season, done the right sprays at the right time and planting rate was pretty well spot on for the plants they had there.
"They ticked all the boxes for this season for the crop they've got there."
Mr Phillips also took into account farming practices and pest management of the crops when giving out scores.
He said the winning crop had less frost damage than the others which was just one hurdle growers had to overcome this year.
The combination of getting your hands on fertiliser, and then at the right price while also getting it on at the right time made things tough and limited estimated yields.
The estimated yields all sat between 1.9 tonnes a hectare and 2.3t/ha.
"A lot of them [growers] never had a chance to broadcast fertiliser out because we never had any rain events to incorporate it in between that cabbage to bolting stage," Mr Phillips said.
"I think the limiting factors this year was not enough nutrition for the crops and just the early heat and the late frosts. [They were] probably the three things that have limited yields this year."
The top estimated yield was the Hombschs, at 2.3t/ha, and next was Wheatacres' crop at 2.2t/ha.
Wheatacres Partnership also claimed the Duri Ag Canola crown last year but along with the rest of the participants had to tackle a completely different set of challenges in 2023 going from wet conditions to dry conditions.
"People didn't want to spend the money on fertiliser, but still kind of had to because our profiles were exhausted from three big years, that makes it hard," Alice Elsley, Wheatacres Partnership, Bithramere, said.
The winning crop was sown around April 22 after the ground was lightly worked in February to incorporate stubble before 220 kilograms of urea was added and 70 kilograms of Granulock Z at sowing.
The crop rotations in the paddock had been barley last year and oats the year before.
Due to the lack of rain, Ms Elsley said there wasn't as many weeds compared to the past few years which meant they saved on fungicides by having to do just a couple sprays.
"We did Intervix with a grass spray as well on top of that, we had generally pretty good results with that at the time," Ms Elsley said.
"We don't have that late milk thistle and prickly lettuce we did the last few years."
Ms Elsley said most of the family's crops would get direct headed in two to three weeks' time.
In total, six crops were entered with Tom Chaffey and Bede Burke sharing second place with 107 points each - four points adrift of the winner.
