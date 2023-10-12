From goat grazing management to fertility and eating quality, there's plenty of research opportunities for those interesting in undertaking an in depth study of the goat industry.
That's why Western Local Land Services has an exciting position for students to undertake postgraduate studies in goat production through the Going Ahead with Goats project.
The Going Ahead with Goats project is funded by the NSW Government and delivered by Western Local Land Services.
The project will provide financial support for honours and masters students for study in 2023/24 and 2024/25, with topics including:
One of the main aims of the Going Ahead with Goats project is to accelerate the adoption of goat research and development and address key barriers to industry growth into the future.
Western Local Land Services agriculture team leader, Gemma Turnbull is looking forward to hearing from students interested in working in an industry that values research and development.
"The goat industry has made some significant advancements in recent years and there is still a lot of opportunity for growth and improvements into the future," Ms Turnbull said.
"While market conditions are tough at the moment, it's still a very exciting time for goat producers and we are looking forward to welcoming a student to the project to undertake some important research.
"Through these postgrad opportunities, you'll have the opportunities to work with innovative landholders that have built the industry in Western NSW from the ground-up and are enthused about the opportunities for it in the years to come.
"You'll be supported by project staff and our project partners, NSW Department of Primary Industries."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.