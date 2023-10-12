The Land
Research opportunities up for grabs in the goat industry

October 13 2023 - 5:00am
The Going Ahead with Goats project is funded by the NSW Government and delivered by Western Local Land Services. File picture.
From goat grazing management to fertility and eating quality, there's plenty of research opportunities for those interesting in undertaking an in depth study of the goat industry.

