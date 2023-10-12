The Land
Home/News
Opinion

Why biosecurity levy is counterproductive

October 13 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Jackson has a message for Agriculture Minister Murray Watt. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong
James Jackson has a message for Agriculture Minister Murray Watt. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

I have to be honest, Minister for Agriculture Murray Watt taxing the principle victims of biosecurity breaches, was a move I didn't see coming.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.