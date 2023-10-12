The Land
Breeza Plain farmland sells for above market expectations

By Mark Phelps
October 12 2023 - 1:30pm
FarmBuy Real Estate
Breeza Plain properties Kensal Green and Bruan Park have sold at auction for above market expectations. Picture supplied
Breeza Plain properties Kensal Green and Bruan Park have sold at auction for above market expectations at $18.5 million.

