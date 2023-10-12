The Land
Shanae Bohr-Howell and Daunie's Surprise place second at inaugural Equimillion

By Hayley Warden
October 13 2023 - 6:00am
Albury duo Shanae Bohr-Howell and Daunie's Surprise compete in the jumping at Equimillion 2023. Picture by Amy-Sue Alston Photography
Albury's Shanae Bohr-Howell has partnered with a horse close to her heart to finish second in a highly contested jumping class at the inaugural Equimillion event.

