Waterways and estuaries including creeks, rivers and wetlands impacted by last year's floods will be regenerated and protected from future disasters through a Riparian Stabilisation Package.
The $64 million package from the federal and state governments targets riparian land that pose a significant threat to public safety, assets and the environment due to damage caused by flooding in early 2022.
The package will be delivered at critical sites in the Clarence, Hastings, Hawkesbury Richmond, Macleay, Manning, Nambucca, Tweed and Wilson River systems.
The package will also help landholders and others who manage and use the areas to understand how to more effectively reduce the impacts of future disasters, and dedicate resources to monitor water quality in the long-term.
The Riparian Stabilisation Package will be delivered through three programs:
The $29 million estuarine asset protection program, managed through DPI will deliver riparian recovery and resilience projects with a focus on reducing future flood damage in critical NSW estuarine catchments.
A $30 million riverbank rehabilitation program through Local land Services will assist longer-term rehabilitation and future-proofing of flood damaged riverbanks through targeted on-ground works.
While $5 million will be spent on water quality monitoring , through the EPA to provide coordinated water quality monitoring programs to assist communities make evidence-based decisions on matters affecting waterways impacted by floods.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.