River bank stabilisation money to help Northern Rivers graziers manage erosion

Updated October 12 2023 - 4:19pm, first published 4:14pm
Erosion in the upper catchment of the Tweed River following fire and record floods in 2022. New state government funding hopes to stablisise critical parts of each catchment along the Northern Rivers. Photo supplied.
Waterways and estuaries including creeks, rivers and wetlands impacted by last year's floods will be regenerated and protected from future disasters through a Riparian Stabilisation Package.

