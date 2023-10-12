Return buyers were out in force at the Cassilis Park Merino sale, held on-property at Wirroolga, near Cassilis.
Overall Cassilis Park sold 86 of the 90 rams offered to a top price of $4500 to average $1851.
Topping the sale was Cassilis Park 220860 for $4500, purchased by Anne and Saxon Holland, Temerity Pastoral, Coolah.
The single born polled ram weighed 86 kilograms and had an eye muscle depth (EMD) of 28 millimetres and a fat depth of 2.2mm.
Cassilis Park 220860 ranked in the top ten per cent of the breed for a 17.5-micron fleece diameter and 152pc general fleece weight.
Temerity Pastoral also purchased an additional three rams to average $3437.
Colin Clapham and Eva Mahy, Ilford, purchased the second top-priced ram, Cassilis Park 221695, for $4250.
The single born polled ram ranked in the top 10pc of the breed for body weight of 95kg, EMD of 34mm, coefficient of variation of 15.9pc and a 2.9 standard deviation of fibre diameter.
Colin Clapham and Eva Mahy also purchased six other rams to average $3000.
One of the top volume buyers, Double Anchor Pastoral, Harden, purchased 18 rams at a top price of $1500 five times.
Molgo Pty Ltd, Coonamble purchased 12 rams to a top price of $2250 to average $1604.
Repeat buyer Talbragar Holdings, Talbragar, Coolah, purchased four rams to a top-price of $3250 to average $2062.
Cassilis Park stud co-principal James Armstrong said he was pleased with the sale's clearance.
"We're happy that people have purchased the rams they like and are showing confidence in our program," he said.
"We're proud of the balance in our sheep especially between meat and wool constitution and fertility."
"Our progeny are bred to make profit and this is coming to the forefront in the variable markets that we're experiencing."
The sale was conducted by Elders and Nutrien with Paul Jameson, Elders, Dubbo, as auctioneer. AuctionsPlus provided the online interface.
