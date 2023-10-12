The Land
Home/News

EPBC Act to be open for review before October's end

Andrew Norris
By Andrew Norris
Updated October 13 2023 - 12:46pm, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Minister for Environment Tanya Plibersek says the government's consultation into its "nature positive laws" would occur on a rolling basis throughout the coming weeks and months. Picture supplied.
Minister for Environment Tanya Plibersek says the government's consultation into its "nature positive laws" would occur on a rolling basis throughout the coming weeks and months. Picture supplied.

The Albanese Labor Government has indicated it will soon begin consultation on the detail of its new environment laws, two months ahead of schedule.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Norris

Andrew Norris

Editor

Editor at The Land

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.