The Land
Home/News

The Rural Women's Resource has been launched ahead of International Day of Rural Women

October 13 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NSW Minister for Women Jodi Harrison says the Rural Women's Resource is a one-stop-shop for trusted and reliable information for rural women in the state. Picture supplied.
NSW Minister for Women Jodi Harrison says the Rural Women's Resource is a one-stop-shop for trusted and reliable information for rural women in the state. Picture supplied.

A dedicated digital resource designed for women living in the state's regional, rural and remote regions has been launched today, ahead of International Day of Rural Women on October 15.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.