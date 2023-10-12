A dedicated digital resource designed for women living in the state's regional, rural and remote regions has been launched today, ahead of International Day of Rural Women on October 15.
NSW Minister for Women Jodi harrison says the Rural Women's Resource (RWR) is a one-stop-shop for trusted and reliable information for rural women in the state.
"With more than 300 links to resources and services, the content is grouped under the three key pillars of the Women's Strategy 2023-2026," she says.
These include:
Ms Harrison said developing resources such as this was vital to connecting women living in regional, rural and remote areas with services and support.
"This is just one example of how we are continuing to look at better supporting women living in regional, rural and remote areas," she said.
"The RWR will provide valuable information on hot topics such as cost of living, employment, training and career support, health and wellbeing, recreational and social connections."
The RWR also includes a section with tailored information specific to Aboriginal women, women living with disability, culturally and linguistically diverse women (CALD), LGBTQI+ women, and women working in agriculture or primary industries, older women and young women and girls.
Minister for Regional NSW Tara Moriarty, with whom the platform was jointly launched, said the Government wanted to help create opportunities for women to build personal and business resilience and strengthen rural communities.
"It's no secret women living in regional areas tend to find it more challenging to access information. The RWR provides resources that can help with their day-to-day lives all in one place," Ms Moriarty said.
The RWR is curated by the Rural Women's Network and is part of the NSW Government's commitment of $3.7 million across four years to support a range of initiatives and events.
The hub will be regularly updated with new relevant resources and services.
