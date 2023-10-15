The Land
Down to Earth with Bob Freebairn: Research guide for Sorghum strategies for high yield

By Bob Freebairn
October 16 2023 - 5:00am
Provided soil moisture is adequate for germination and establishment, sowing grain sorghum weeks earlier than previously considered feasible, has been shown to increase yields.

