With apologies to the well-known Christmas carol - it was 76 days before Christmas and seven headers were harvesting Canola.
The harvesters were doing their work on Boolavilla, Croppa Creek, and Jamie O'Toole was very keen to get a photograph of the scene.
Mr O'Toole is the manager of the property for the Warakirri Pastoral Company where over 4000 hectares is farmed.
The amazing photograph of the seven headers, in order, working their way through the windrows of Canola was taken by Mr O'Toole from his drone and just on sunset.
"It was the first time we had all seven of the headers from our contractor Bingham Harvesting in the paddock and I wanted to get a get a photo to remember it," he said.
"We had just finished our pizzas for dinner and I thought the light might beat me, but I took the chance and just clicked away."
Mr O'Toole said he didn't know his photos were as exciting as they turned out until he looked at them after the drone at landed.
"The patterns are amazing, I just lined up the headers and it was up to nature to show what we could photograph," he said.
"But I didn't realise how good it was until I looked at the other photos.
"It is a 'once in a lifetime' photo, an opportunity that doesn't often come along."
Mr O'Toole is now considering entering this photograph into competitions.
As for the crops, he's quite pleased with the potential yield of his winter crops in spite of the very dry season.
"We have had a really good start to our harvest, even though a storm has damaged some of our Canola," he said.
"At the moment our Canola is yielding around 2.8 tonne per hectare average with our barley going all malt at around 4.7 t/ha.
"I'm very fortunate."
