A price of $55 million "plus" has been suggested for the sale of the Satchell family's Yambla Station in the eastern Riverina.
The historic station takes in 2654 hectares (6558 acres) of well-balanced grazing and farming country in the highly regarded region about 54km north-east of Albury.
It is being offered for sale for the first time in 36 years.
Yambla Station is being offered for sale by Inglis Rural Property via expressions of interest closing November 16.
Described as a versatile and dynamic holding, the property offers an excellent livestock breeding platform suitable for wool, prime lambs and beef production.
The farm land is conservatively estimated to carry 30,000-32,000 DSE with further upside.
About 400ha (1000 acres) of the station is currently cropped and 690ha (1700 acres) is sown to permanent pastures.
Today Yambla is operated as a wool and prime lamb factory running about 9500 composite ewes with a focus on leading carcass traits and cutting-edge maternal traits.
It is also runs a cattle herd of 150 breeding cows and 250 backgrounding cattle to bolster cash-flow.
The station features an architecturally designed five-bedroom homestead set in an elevated position overlooking the Holbrook valleys plus a four-bedroom managers residence.
Other improvements include a five-stand shearing shed, two machinery sheds, two workshops, a hay shed and 420 tonnes of silo storage.
Agents say Yambla Station possesses an ideal balance of operational infrastructure allowing ease of management.
Yambla Station has access multiple natural water resources including a network of 51 catchment dams which are primarily spring fed.
The station also benefits from extensive double frontage to permanent Daly, Yambla and Table Top Creeks which traverse through the property providing reliable water across the entire holding.
Inglis Rural Property's Sam Triggs said the station represents significant scale in a reliable climate.
"It's an excellent defensive asset due to its high rainfall and proximity to Albury and Melbourne.
"The property was purchased by the Satchell family in 1987 and have focused on increased productivity via water development, fencing, pasture improvement along with significant fertiliser application," Mr Triggs said.
For more information contact Sam Triggs on 0410 683 891 and Liam Griffiths on 0427 474 900.
