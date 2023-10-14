The Land
Price of more than $55m for productive Yambla Station north of Albury

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
October 14 2023 - 12:00pm
FarmBuy Real Estate
The Satchell family's highly regarded Yambla Station is on the market for a suggested price of more than $55 million. Pictures from Inglis Rural Property
A price of $55 million "plus" has been suggested for the sale of the Satchell family's Yambla Station in the eastern Riverina.

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

