Two NSW representatives have tasted success at the Australian finals in Merino sheep judging and dairy cattle paraders at Launceston Royal on Thursday.
Budding agricultural experts from across Australia went head to head at the distinguished annual national competition, as talent from every state competed in Merino fleece, Merino sheep, and meat sheep breeds judging, as well as dairy cattle parading.
Lindsay Brown, 22, from Armidale but originally hails from West Wyalong, took home the National Merino Sheep Young Judges Championship title ahead of five other competitors.
"The biggest thing I've gained is public speaking skills and confidence," he said.
"It was pretty stoked and a bit surprised based on where I placed, but I must have done enough."
Mr Brown has been participating in judging competitions for 10 years but has never made it to the national championships.
"Coming to Tassie, looking at different sheep and meeting people from all over Australia has been a really positive experience," he said.
Olivia Lambkin, 19, from Broke in the Hunter Valley, won the National Dairy Cattle Young Paraders Championship title.
"My family has a dairy, and I began in the show ring at about age eight. I cherish meeting new people through these experiences," Ms Lambkin said.
