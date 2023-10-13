The Land
Home/News

Australian farms to be part of a new global smart farm project

Alexandra Bernard
By Alexandra Bernard
October 13 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alberta Innovates CEO Laura Kilcrease was a keynote speaker at the Digital Agrifood Summit in Wagga Wagga, and said Australia and Canada can work together to solve challenges in the agriculture sector. Photo by Alexandra Bernard.
Alberta Innovates CEO Laura Kilcrease was a keynote speaker at the Digital Agrifood Summit in Wagga Wagga, and said Australia and Canada can work together to solve challenges in the agriculture sector. Photo by Alexandra Bernard.

Those with the next big ideas in Agtech have opportunities in Canada to develop and launch their startups.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexandra Bernard

Alexandra Bernard

Journalist

Journalist based in Wagga Wagga covering all things agriculture in southern NSW.

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.