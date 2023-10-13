Those with the next big ideas in Agtech have opportunities in Canada to develop and launch their startups.
Speaking at the Digital Agrifood Summit at Wagga Wagga this week Alberta Innovates CEO Laura Kilcrease said there was strong ties between Australia and Canada in agricultural trade and it made sense to support research and development between the two countries.
"If you have a startup in Agtech space where you might see a customer base or test case in Canada that's relative to your product then you came come in through one of our accelerator programs," she said.
Ms Kilcrease said the SVG Thrive was a 12 to 15 week program, some virtual and some physical in Canada.
"We can arrange for a temporary visa so you can be there for two to three months or whatever time it takes for that particular program and while you're there we'll do our utmost to introduce you to the people you need to know to see if this is a place that's right for your company and product," she said.
"Not necessarily to recruit you there, but for you to see find the first steps for you in a global market.
Ms Kilcrease said one of the themes for her to attend the Digital Agrifood Summit was to emphasise the need to make new partners in business.
"If you want to sell your Australian technology in Canada there's got to be a first buyer and you have to know who you are," she said.
"If we can make that path smoother for you and if we can get your equipment certified to standards or if we could put you on a smart farm in Canada where you can use and prove how your technology and product world it's going to make it that's much easier for you to sell.
"I think good companies are local and great companies are global."
Meanwhile Ms Kilcrease said Australian farms are becoming a part of a global stage with a new smart farms project.
One of several ideas to come from the inaugural Banff Innovation Summmit earlier this year, the global smart farms project aims to connect those in Canada, UK, New Zealand and Australia.
So far in the initial inventory mapping stage, nine smart farms have been identified including four in Australia at Charles Sturt University, Wagga, University of New England, Armidale, Ellinbank, Vic and Longerenong, Vic.
Ms Kilcrease said it was important for nations to share their research and knowledge of practices and what works and why to fast track the development of agritech and improvement for the agriculture industry.
"Today we can't all afford to solve all the problems ourselves and even if we can we can't solve them at the speed we need to," she said.
Ms Kilcrease said at the Banff summit they had focused on what innovation could go on the farm, how it could be used, improved efficacy and to train farmers of the future, as well as who was going to show the farmer this technology and prove it works.
She said the smart farms test these technologies in real life situations and could introduce them to the farmer, and the project aimed to share the research on a global scale to increase sustainability, productivity and profitability in the agriculture sector.
"These people that develop the technologies need to sell that not just in their backyard but in a global market," she said.
"If they've got something good for Canada we want to know, if a Canadian has something that is good for Australia we want Australia to know and how we can exchange this knowledge.
"We are in two different latitudes - we can double the speeds just with two seasonal cycles in each of our jurisdictions. We can double the speed of development and deployment and information so if one of us finds something that works great, and if one of us finds something that doesn't work let's share it with the other to make sure they don't replicate the issue."
Ultimately Ms Kilcrease said both for agtech startups and the smart farm projects the two nations had a lot to learn from each other.
W"e're suffering form many of the same issues - Australia has suffered from fires, we have too, Australia had drought and then too much rain and we've had some of the same issues," she said.
"These problems are global issues, they may occur at different times of the year for us but we're still having the same issues. If one of us has solved the issue or perhaps we have not yet solved because it's just too big or too expensive for any one of us to do.
"Let's just get together and do it and solve it."
