Cows with calves top at $1700 at Carcoar

By Karen Bailey
October 13 2023 - 6:38pm
Neil Walker, Dorroughby Pastoral Company, Boorowa, sold 11- to 13-month-old Angus steers with an average weight of 340kg for $960 a head during the Central Tablelands Livestock Exchange, Carcoar, store cattle sale on Friday. He is with his agent Mark Jolliffe from Kevin Miller, Whitty, Lennon and Company, Young.
Market jitters have prompted graziers on the Central Tablelands who still have feed in their paddocks to sell young cattle now rather than risk a dry summer and further price falls in the store and prime markets.

