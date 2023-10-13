About 1090 head of cattle were drawn on Thursday evening for the monthly Tamworth store cattle sale, but in the end, only 631 head were offered on Friday.
The yarding size was much reduced on the last Tamworth store sale at the end of last month.
Meat and Livestock Australia reporter Stephen Adams said young cattle made up most of the yarding, although there was a large penning of about 200 cows with calves offered.
He said much of the yarding was sourced from Brewarrina, Walcha, Scone, Barraba, Manilla and local producers.
"Demand remained soft, although drafts of Angus weaner steers and heifers sold to improved trends," Mr Adams said.
Weaner steers weighing less than 200kg sold from $70 to $400, while those from 200kg to 280kg attracted bids from $140 to $450.
The weaner steers that weighed more than 280kg were limited to a few pens and topped at $420.
Weaner heifers less than 220kg ranged from $140 to $300.
The 200kg to 280kg weaner heifers attracted bids from $235 to $320, while those heavier than 280kg topped at $470.
There were not many yearling steers offered and they sold from $355 to $700 and most were less than 330kg.
Unjoined yearling heifers were also on the lighter side and sold from $220 to $560.
Pregnancy-tested-in-calf heifers sold to strong demand and were knocked down for $440 to $940, while PTIC cows ranged from $455 to $630.
Cows with young calves ranged from $450 to $1020 and breeders with older and bigger calves sold from $565 to $1030.
Much of the buying support came from Albury, Guyra, Coonamble, the local area and parts of Queensland.
The sale was conducted by Tamworth Livestock Selling Agents Association.
