Any stud principal in the country will agree that return buyers provide the backbone to a successful stud stock sale.
Bungulla Merino's Peter Capel couldn't agree more after their 82pc clearance rate at the annual ram sale.
"Whenever it gets dry and the market comes back, who's their to support you?" he asked.
"It's your loyal cliental who trust in your program through known success." said Mr Capel.
Over 89 combined horned and polled merino rams were sold from 108 offered with every ram selling to a return buyer of the stud. Over 16 registered buyers assisted the Manilla based merino stud to reach a top $4600 and an average of $1175.
The sale started strongly with only 1 ram being passed in within the first 50 lots.
Results were slightly back on last years $1883 average and $4750 top from 86 rams.
The $4600 top price polled merino ram sold to Alistair and Stacey Marshall, Burren Junction. The Marshall family have been buying off Bungulla for over 20 years and completed their draft with 11 rams to average $2181.
The Marshall family were also the purchasers of the heaviest two tooth merino ram Bungulla had ever offered at a sale. The horned ram sold for $2,000 and tipped the scales at 120.5kilograms registering a 20.04 micron.
Epping Pastoral Company, Pilliga purchased 12 rams to an $1033 average.
Local buyer Tarrabah Pastoral, Attunga purchased 9 rams to average $1311.
Queensland based buyer Jock Robertson, Dirranbandi Qld bought 10 rams to average $1020.
Ramsey Ag, Warren purchased 10 rams to average $800.
The sale was covered by Elders Tamworth in association with Schute Bell Badgery Lumby, Guyra while guest auctioneer Paul Dooley took the bids.
