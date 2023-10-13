Ganmain based Border Leicester stud, near Coolamon, Gleneith, held their 20th on-property ram sale October 13, where the stud achieved a near full clearance rate of 97 per cent.
Of the rams in the draft, 84 of the 86 offered, sold to a top of $4000 with an overall average of $1538, with the buyers making the journey from as far as Inverleigh, Vic, to Coonamble.
The stud offered and sold 20 stud rams to a top price of $4000, with an average of $2297.
The top-priced stud ram was tag 264, purchased by Leonella Border Leicester stud, Inverleigh, Vic, for $4000.
The ram displayed a weaning weight (WWT) figure of +7.2 and a Border Leicester index of 133.47, placing him in the top 20 per cent of the breed.
He also ranked in the top 10pc of the breed for his post-weaning weight figure (PWT) of +11.3 and his eye muscle depth value of +1.6.
Leonella Border Leicesters stud principals, Megan and Jack Lubcke said that this was the first time purchasing a ram from Gleneith for the stud, with the plan to introduce new bloodlines to their program.
Existing bloodlines for the Victorian stud include, Black Gate Border Leicesters, Wycheproof, Vic, Johnos Border Leicesters, Eurach, Vic, along with Tattykeel Border Leicesters, to name a few.
"His had good figures, great Border Leicester index, good structure," Mr Lubcke said.
"We mainly focus on that deep carcase sheep, to get good wether lambs, not just the ewe porton."
The flock rams sold to a top of $3600, to an average of $1304.56, with 64 rams sold of the 66 offered.
The top-priced stud ram was tag 341, purchased by PD and PR Cullen, Coonamble for $3600.
The ram displayed WWT and PWT figures in the top five pc of the breed, being +8.4 and +13.4, respectively, while having a maternal weaning weight (MWWT) of +1.8 and yearling greasy fleece weight (YGFW) of +12.6, putting him in the top 10pc of the breed.
Volume buyers for the sale were, Ruby Park Pastoral Company, Collingullie, who purchased 12 rams to a top of $1400, with an average of $1150, while Quinn and Cruickshank, Merryvale, Ganmain bought nine rams for an average of $1377.
Gleneith stud princiapl Nathan Kember said that the result of the sale was surprising, given the current market recently and that the stud has a good core of repeat buyers, with increased stud interest over the last four years.
"People are probably buying knowing that it's (sheep prices) going to be a temporary thing and its going to bounce back and they still need the stock," Mr Kember said.
The sale was conducted by Elders Wagga Wagga, with Harry Waters as auctioneer.
AuctionsPlus provided the online interface.
