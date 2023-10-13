The Land
Home/News

New Victorian stud secures top ram at Gleneith Border Leicesters

Helen DeCosta
By Helen Decosta
October 13 2023 - 8:04pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Top-priced ram, tag 264, purchased by Leonella Border Leicester stud, Inverleigh, Vic, for $4000 with Emma and Megan Lubcke, Leonella Border Leicesters, Jacob Kerrisk, Elders Narrandera, Nathan Kember, Gleneith Border Leicesters, along with Noel and Jack Lubcke, Leonella Border Leicesters. Photo by Helen De Costa.
Top-priced ram, tag 264, purchased by Leonella Border Leicester stud, Inverleigh, Vic, for $4000 with Emma and Megan Lubcke, Leonella Border Leicesters, Jacob Kerrisk, Elders Narrandera, Nathan Kember, Gleneith Border Leicesters, along with Noel and Jack Lubcke, Leonella Border Leicesters. Photo by Helen De Costa.

Ganmain based Border Leicester stud, near Coolamon, Gleneith, held their 20th on-property ram sale October 13, where the stud achieved a near full clearance rate of 97 per cent.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Helen DeCosta

Helen DeCosta

Livestock Writer

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.