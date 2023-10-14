The Digital Agrifood Summit was hosted at Charles Sturt University, Wagga Wagga on October 11 and 12.
About 500 delegates from Australia and internationally spent the two days listening to keynote speakers and panel discussions on the topic of Paddock to Profit
Attendees were also treated to innovation showcases on the latest in agtech and research, as well as tours of the Charles Sturt University global digital farm which was displaying some of the tech being trialled on the farm.
The speakers for the Food Agility CRC organised event included representatives from DAFF, ANZ, Telstra, Freshcare, Charles Sturt University, and producers.
International speakers included Laura Kilcrease from Alberta Innovates, who spoke of the opportunities for Australian Agtech companies in Canada, and Professor Jacquie McGlade, Downforce Technologies.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.