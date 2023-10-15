More than 100 women from southern NSW and Victoria came together to celebrate at St Leonards Vineyard, Wagunyah, on Saturday, ahead of Rural Women's Day.
The Riverine Plains and GrainGrowers ladies luncheon aimed to highlight and connect rural women.
The event featured guest speakers ABC reporter Sally Sara and GrainGrowers CEO Shona Gawel, as well as a panel.
The inaugural event was a success for Riverine Plains and tickets were sold-out.
Rural Women's Day, held on October 15, aims to connect rural and regional women through community, collaboration and celebration.
The day recognises the contributions and achievements of rural and regional women, honouring their hard work and dedication.
Various events across the country have been held to celebrate the day.
The first International Day of Rural Women was observed on October 15, 2008.
