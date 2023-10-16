Better-bred cattle sold firm to better at Gloucester store sale last week with cows and calves to $1000.
Some 220 head were yarded at the fortnightly sale. The market was firm to $50 stronger - some 20-30 cents a kilogram - for the better bred Angus steers and cows and calves while plainer conditioned weaners were still very hard to shift, reported Gloucester agent James Gooch.
Yearling steers made from $400 to $770. Weaner steers sold from $250 to $500. Heifer weaners attracted bids from $150 to $300. Cows with calves sold from $400 to $1000.
Josh Woods of Hillville sold Angus yearling steers for $770 to James Mosley of Mooral Creek.
David Woodward of Waukivory sold the last of his cows with calves, as the property has been sold, with the lead pen making $1000 to average $750.
Buyers attended from Wingham, Kempsey, Queensland, Hunter Valley as well as local support.
The majority of the yarding were plain conditioned light weaners with only a handful of punters for those types, gambling on making a profit and they were from out of the district, with less than a thimble-full of rain from the last event in Gloucester.
Closer to the coast that rain was more prevalent, but only just - with 7mm at Nabiacc and up to 20mm at Taree. Since that time warm days and wind have reduced any benefit that rain might have delivered.
