The Land
Home/Markets

Interstate buyers boost demand for NSW store cattle

KB
By Karen Bailey
October 18 2023 - 6:46am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Richard Mallon, Woodstock, placed bids for Lyn Picker, Graham, Cowra, who bought 346kg Gilmandyke-blood steers for $760 a head at Carcoar store cattle sale last Friday. Picture by Karen Bailey.
Richard Mallon, Woodstock, placed bids for Lyn Picker, Graham, Cowra, who bought 346kg Gilmandyke-blood steers for $760 a head at Carcoar store cattle sale last Friday. Picture by Karen Bailey.

Interstate buyers have boosted demand for NSW store cattle, helping firm up prices.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
KB

Karen Bailey

Market analyst

Agricultural markets analyst and journalist for The Land newspaper. Former national cattle and lamb/sheep market analyst with Meat and Livestock Australia.

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.