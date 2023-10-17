Interstate buyers have boosted demand for NSW store cattle, helping firm up prices.
While local restocker buying has waned in line with anxiety about a dry summer and the fall in prime cattle prices, there's been solid support from southern state buyers which has been spurred on by their better season.
Bowyer and Livermore director Nick Fogarty, Bathurst, said very few cattle were bought by locals during the monthly store cattle sale at Carcoar last Friday.
The predominantly Angus and Angus-cross yarding of 5136 head was much bigger than recent Carcoar store sales as many locals opted to turn off cattle now rather than risk prices not turning around in the next few months.
"The price gap is getting wider and there's a much more noticeable premium for the top quality cattle when compared with the rest of the yarding," Mr Fogarty said.
This was reflected in Meat and Livestock Australia's report on the sale which said that, although the market was generally cheaper than a month earlier, some lines of young cattle were dearer.
Mr Fogarty estimated the Carcoar market was on par with recent southern sales even though the southern buyers had the added cost of transport to get the cattle home.
One local buyer chasing quality young cattle, and going against the Central Tablelands' destocking trend, was Lyn Picker, Graham, Cowra, who bought several pens of black steers to run on country which had been ungrazed for some time.
Mrs Picker paid $760 a head for 346kg Gilmandyke-blood steers sold by Earlscolne Pastoral Company, Mount David.
Meanwhile, the Wodonga store cattle sale last Thursday also recorded better results.
Corcoran Parker auctioneer Leigh McEvoy said the recent rain has helped improve prices across most categories.
He noted there was good demand for black steers, which increased in value.
"The improved [seasonal] conditions improves the selling for vendors as well and hopefully we will see a bit of a turnaround [in the market]," Mr McEvoy said during his video report on social media after the sale.
Even in the north of NSW, where some parts are back in drought-like conditions, the Tamworth store cattle sale had a few bright spots for the well-bred cattle.
Purtle Plevey Agencies director Sam Plevey, Manilla, said the market was stronger overall due to a reduction in supply and good local competition.
MLA reported drafts of Angus weaner steers and heifers sold to improved trends.
Much of the buying support came from Albury, Guyra, Coonamble, the local area and Queensland.
