Senate committee recommends aerial shooting of feral horses at Kosciuszko National Park

By Ben Jaffrey
Updated October 16 2023 - 1:12pm, first published 12:30pm
Feral horses in the Kosciuszko National Park. Picture supplied by Invasive Species Council
The Senate committee tasked with looking into the impacts and management of feral horses in the Australian Alps has recommended aerial shooting be used to tackle the growing number of the pests.

