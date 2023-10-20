The Land
Creating an oasis in a testing location | In Fiona's Garden

By Fiona Ogivie
October 21 2023 - 9:00am
Spacious lawns, trees and interesting plantings complement the beautifully restored historic homestead Milford at O'Connell near Bathurst.
Making a garden in a valley is often challenging.

