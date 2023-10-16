The Land
Farm land prices across NSW have continued to rise bucking the national trend

NSW was the only state to record growth in farm land prices from the second half of 2022 and has overtaken Queensland to now have the third largest state median value.
Worried farmers are sitting tight on their land as sale prices cool.

