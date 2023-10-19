The "confidential negotiations" have resulted in a non-binding memorandum of understanding with Saputo Dairy Australia. No commercial production will occur under the MOU - it is merely a legal framework for negotiating a binding agreement. Moreover, the final agreement will involve fees (yet to be determined) and WOA will have to buy and install the equipment and design the overall process, and the cost of doing this is still to be worked out. That hardly justifies the share price doubling overnight.