A Dubbo hobby farmer and well-known river conservationist is taking the fight to a fox population of plague proportions, shooting 23 on his six-hectare block in just a couple of months.
Matt Hansen and his family own a small hobby farm about 4.5 kilometres from the Dubbo city limits, running about 15 Australian White ewes and a ram.
Last year, he and his family noticed lambs disappearing under their noses, and fox predation was the logical answer. But ridding the area of them proved much more difficult. He bought two alpacas to help protect his flock and installed Fox Lights, but the number of foxes still seemed overwhelming.
"We tried trapping the foxes but without any luck. We also got a permit from the Local Land Service (LLS) to put out baits, but these needed to be distributed at dusk and then picked up again at first light."
This was also an unsuccessful attempt to whittle down fox numbers. With advice from a couple of mates, Paul Mullen and Jared Hocking, and technical advice from firearms dealer Andrew Milne, Gunpro, Dubbo, the purchase of a thermal monocular gave Mr Hansen and his family a different outlook on the closeness of the foxes to his home.
He said walking at night with the monocular across his and three neighbours' places; it was nothing to see eight or 10 foxes.
"So I bought a little 0.17 calibre rifle on June 21 and put the same thermal scope on it, and we started picking them off.
"We were shooting them off the front lawn to start with, and then, after the first week or two, they were a bit more wary. So you'd have to walk 100 meters and knock them off in the paddock."
"We've just kept at it, and we have 23 foxes since then and no signs of them slowing down. They are getting wary of our block. They, indeed, were more relaxed when we started the program."
He said walking into a breeze or wind on a dark night is the best way to stalk the foxes.
"You can get up to within 30 metres if you can walk into the wind; they just don't see you. But if it's a bright moonlit night and the wind behind you, they smell you coming from two paddocks away, and it's a lot harder.
"Those nights we've got three or four big dogs, nine to 10 kilos. They're pretty big foxes. Being on the fringe of town, there's no regular baiting, trapping or regular shooting. The fox population is way out of control on the city limits."
Mr Hansen said an approach to the LLS for assistance with an eradication campaign is near as between 300 and 400 small landholders subscribe to neighbourhood watch Facebook pages around Dubbo.
"We've heard stories where a family was having a barbecue and was interrupted by a fox running through the garden with a chook in its mouth. They are absolutely brazen.'
He said a combined campaign using between 50 and 100 traps might be a good start to thin the numbers of these predators.
Mr Hansen is also a keen fisherman, and his conservation work on waterways like the Macquarie River was recognised with a Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM) in 2022 for service to recreational fishing and conservation.
He is the founder and president of the conservation group Inland Waterways Ozfish, and for OzFish Unlimited, he is president and has been a board member. He founded the Burrendong Classic Fishing Competition and co-founded the River Repair Bus, which takes volunteers along the river to do weed control, native tree plantings and rubbish removal.
He is a Recreational Fishing NSW Advisory Committee member and NSW Representative for Recreational Fishing - Ministerial Advisory Council. He has been a recreational fishing journalist and has received a swag of fishing and conservation awards, including Australian Fishing Volunteer of the Year in 2020.
A research paper published by the Australian National University in Canberra in March 2022 stated that foxes kill about 300 million native mammals, birds and reptiles each year and can be found across 80 per cent of mainland Australia, including birds, reptiles and small mammals.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.