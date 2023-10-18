The Land
Home/News

McCormack family, Lost River, sees positive results from sustainable farming practices

Hayley Warden
By Hayley Warden
October 18 2023 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Finding a balance between productivity and sustainability can be challenging, but the McCormack family has applied those farming practices, including successful riparian projects spanning more than 20 years, to achieve just that.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hayley Warden

Hayley Warden

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.