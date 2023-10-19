Industry-first crown rot control coming soon

Syngenta Product Lead Katie Slade said the development of VICTRATO seed treatment is proving hope to farmers for seasons to come, especially in a season where crown rot is limiting yield potential. Picture supplied

This is branded content for Syngenta Australia



With cereals approaching maturity across the growing regions, farmers will already be considering their rotations for 2024, with a fresh perspective and renewed hope.

A new management tool is coming soon for fusarium crown rot and root lesion nematodes, to mitigate crop losses, helping secure more yield and increase grain quality.

With infection beginning at the seedling stage, the use of VICTRATO® seed treatment will provide emerging crops lasting protection against the common causes of fusarium crown rot, and the associated impacts of nematodes.

"One of the most pressing concerns for growers right now as we look across the cereal growing regions is available plant moisture," Syngenta Product Lead, Katie Slade, said.

"The presence of fusarium crown rot can severely restrict the ability of infected crops to call on the required moisture and nutrients to fill grain, which is when we begin to see white heads."

In extensive trials nationwide, Syngenta has established significant yield benefits in the presence of fusarium crown rot with an application of VICTRATO® seed treatment.



In preparation for the product's launch, there has been over 300 trials conducted so far, with more planned for 2024 to give farmers and their advisers another chance to see the product.

Four out of five times, when VICTRATO® seed treatment was used, a yield increase was recorded with a positive return on investment.

"In 125 bread wheat trials from 2017 to 2022 we have seen an average yield increase of close to half a tonne," Ms Slade said.

"We see VICTRATO® consistently delivering result with a positive increase in yield in over 89% of all trials, it continues to amaze us every year."

Crown rot symptoms can include basal browning, a brownish discoloration of plant stems at ground level, as well as white heads. The latter is an indication of pinched grains which can result in screenings at receival depots and downgrades.

White heads, caused by crown rot, can cause costly yield losses, including increased screenings and downgrading at grain receival depots. Picture supplied

While visual identification can be a useful guide to the presence of crown rot, infections can still be active without any outward signs.

"The culmination of three wet years has created a reservoir of crown rot inoculum, with 2023 sadly having the potential of being one of the worst fusarium crown rot years we have seen," Ms Slade said.

"What we are experiencing now is creating some urgency in planning for the 2024 season."

Laboratory testing of soil and stubble samples through the Department of Primary Industries and Regions, South Australia (PIRSA) is encouraged.

"Growers are urged to conduct PREDICTA* B tests to assess fusarium crown rot inoculum levels," Ms Slade said.

"This critical information will inform decisions on crop and varietal selection, ensuring a more resilient and profitable harvest for 2024."

VICTRATO® seed treatment must be used as part of an integrated management plan for crown rot and root lesion nematodes, to achieve the best outcome for farmers in the immediate and longer term, being the sustainable approach.

"While VICTRATO® won't eradicate crown rot entirely, it promises to significantly reduce losses, providing growers with a newfound level of protection," Ms Slade said.

"Crop rotation, tolerant variety selection, and the development of our new seed treatment, alongside targeted agronomy practices all play vital roles for management of crown rot from 2024."

To learn more about VICTRATO® seed treatment speak to your Syngenta representative, farm advisor, local retailer, or click HERE to read more about this industry-first for crown rot control.

VICTRATO® seed treatment is not registered. An application has been made to the APVMA.

*Registered trademark.