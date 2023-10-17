The Land
Promoting the Riverina wine region

Alexandra Bernard
By Alexandra Bernard
Updated October 17 2023 - 11:15am, first published 11:01am
Charles Sturt winemaker Johnny Clark with the award winning Shiraz. Photo by Alexandra Bernard.
From Wagga Wagga to Vienna the Charles Sturt University winery is making its mark on the world stage after being awarded gold and silver medals in the Austrian Wine Challenge.

