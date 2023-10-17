From Wagga Wagga to Vienna the Charles Sturt University winery is making its mark on the world stage after being awarded gold and silver medals in the Austrian Wine Challenge.
Charles Sturt Winery won gold for its 2022 Shiraz in Class 24 - Shiraz (Syrah) and a silver for its 2022 Chardonnay in Class 1 - Chardonnay up to 12.9 volume per cent alcohol.
The AWC Vienna has run for 20 years and is the largest international wine challenge, with 1,514 producers from 42 countries competing with a total of 11,376 wines.
Winemaker Johnny Clark said the winning Shiraz was a nice easy drinking red.
"The deep violet colour, spice and floral notes and black berry characters bring lots of southern Riverina charm to a gorgeous drop," he said.
Made from grapes off Rebecca Gorman's property Yabtree West near Mundarlo, Mr Clark said this made it standout.
"It's an underdog," he said.
"It's not from a fancy wine region. It's from local grapes right here in the Riverina and it's very close to Wagga.
"The fact that it's producing such good quality fruit is brilliant, off a pretty low key base."
Mr Clark said they did not skimp on cost of production in the use of oak barrels.
"I picked a particular american barrel and particular french barrel to combine with those fruit flavours to get it right," he said.
The wine was bottled earlier than normal, at eight months rather than the usual 14 to 16 months, to preserve the fresh fruit flavours.
"I think that's why that wine has done so well - it was good quality fruit from the start and it didn't have any problems in the winery, then matured in the oak and we bottled early," Mr Clark said.
"I think that it really showcases what can be done locally. You don't have to go to the Barossa or Margaret river for top wines - you can come right here locally and I think Wagga can be proud of that."
And showcasing what the Wagga region can produce is one of Mr Clark's goals, in an aim to combat the snobbery that exists in the industry by making good quality affordable wines.
"One of the things I'd like to do is build up a cluster of vineyards and wineries around here - it would be nice to get to five to 10 wineries that are operating and profitable," he said.
"So people want to come to Wagga - if people are travelling between Melbourne and Sydney there's a really good reason to come off the Hume for wine matters"
He said another aim was to see those small to medium wineries get off the ground and be profitable.
"You don't have to have a restaurant at your winery to sell your wines - just focus on your wine," he said.
"People try and get people through their cellar doors with everything but wine. Hopefully in the future we can help all these wineries become profitable."
The silver winning Chardonnay came from grapes at Tumbarumba where Mr Clark said there had been a wetter season with some grapes lost due to rot.
"That Chardonnay battled against the odds, wasn't the greatest quality grapes to start off, did well and got a silver," he said.
The labels all the CSU wine also has a special connection to the area, with a former CSU student, Tony Curran, creating them.
"He paints the label depending on the taste of the wine - he gets inspired by taste of the wine," he said.
Mr Clark has been the winemaker at CSU for four years, and said he wanted to continue to produce wine using grapes from only NSW vineyards.
Having grown up in Geelong he discovered wine at 18 but said it took him a while to realise he could study it.
After a year in the army, Mr Clark did a diploma in wine marketing at the University of Adelaide.
"They said if you want to sell wine you need to know how it's made so I got a job in a winery straight after that and never looked back," he said.
Mr Clark returned to university and qualified as a winemaker and worked for big players including Hardys and McGuigans.
Having worked at these bigger companies, Mr Clark said one of the things he enjoyed the most about his current position was the freedom it allowed him.
He said previous roles were more structured in specifications, markets and price points for the wine, whereas the CSU winery allowed him more creativity.
Ultimately Mr Clark said making a good wine came down to two things - the quality of the grapes and the knowledge of the winemaker.
Mr Clark said they would look to enter the winning Shiraz in more awards next year, with two years of age, but for now the 2023 vintage was looking just as good.
