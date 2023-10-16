Landholders are being encouraged by Western Local Land Services to attend one of three upcoming feral pig workshops in early November to learn more about management tools and techniques.
The workshops will include practical demonstrations of different feral pig management tools and techniques and presentations from Troy Crittle from the NSW Department of Primary Industries and Ron Finlay from Western Local Land Services.
Mr Finlay believes the workshops will significantly benefit those who attend.
"Feral pigs are one of the most damaging pest animals in the Western region, impacting on primary production, the environment and general biosecurity," he said.
"The impact they have on a landholder's bottom line is considerable, mainly coming into a drier summer, so we all need to work together to mitigate their impacts as much as possible.
"These workshops will help to give landholders the tools they need to do just that."
Topics of feral pig management covered by the workshops include:
All workshops run from 10 am to 2 pm and include lunch. People planning to attend are asked to RSVP by 27 October to Ron Finlay via ronald.finlay@lls.nsw.gov.au or by phoning 0428 318 020.
The workshops will also feature an update on the Fencing Biosecure Production Zones and Pest Knockout Grants Program, which landholders in Western NSW are currently delivering.
