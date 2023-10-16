The Land
Home/News

Feral pig workshops soon

By Newsroom
Updated October 16 2023 - 4:48pm, first published 4:39pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Local Land Service will host a series of feral pig workshops to provide landholders latest advice on management options in early November. Picture supplied by LLS
The Local Land Service will host a series of feral pig workshops to provide landholders latest advice on management options in early November. Picture supplied by LLS

Landholders are being encouraged by Western Local Land Services to attend one of three upcoming feral pig workshops in early November to learn more about management tools and techniques.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.