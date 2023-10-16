Negotiations continue on Gulargambone grains powerhouse

Negotiations are continue on Gulargambone grains powerhouse, Collareen, after the 2883 hectare (7121 acre) property was passed in at auction for $17 million.
Situated in the softer hinterland of the Warrumbungles, the property with 2234ha (5523 acres) of productive cultivation country was offered by Michael and Karen Clift.
The flat to slightly sloping country with some undulations features productive grey and red/brown clay loam soils.
The farming system uses controlled traffic, minimal till, strict weed control, crop rotations, and precise fertiliser management to maximise yields.
The crop rotation consists of wheat, canola, faba beans and chickpeas, with the opportunity for sorghum in better years.
This year there is 540ha (1333 acres) of canola, 216ha (534 acres) of faba beans, and 1161ha (2865 acres) of wheat, while 312ha (770 acres) was fallow.
There is also a 638ha (1577 acre) grazing area that is mainly adjacent to the Gulargambone Creek, which could be further developed with the introduction of tropical grasses and a fertiliser program.
The well watered property has four bores supplying tanks and troughs. There are also billabongs along the Gulargambone Creek.
Original timber include grey box, rosewood, myall and occasional belah.
Infrastructure includes 3640 tonnes of grain storage including silos two older style 24x12m grain sheds, a 24x15m machinery shed/workshop, a 30x12m drive through machinery shed, a 27x24m machinery shed, and an airstrip.
There is also a set of 150 head capacity steel cattle yards equipped with a crush as well as a previously used for stand shearing shed.
There is also a traditional three bedroom farmhouse with an adjacent meat house and coolroom as well as a two bay car shed and a storage shed a short distance from house.
Contact Sam Leys, 0429 926 219, Davidson Cameron & Co.
