Negotiations continue on Gulargambone grains powerhouse

Mark Phelps
Mark Phelps
October 16 2023 - 5:30pm
Negotiations are continue on Gulargambone grains powerhouse, Collareen, after the 2883 hectare (7121 acre) property was passed in at auction for $17 million.

