The confidence of youth is evident when talking to Wil Stanley, about the change in direction of the family sheep enterprise at Killarney, Galong.
"I love wool and I am really interested in genetics and collecting data to improve our sheep," he said.
Mr Stanley is the fifth generation of his family on Killarney, and the decision to simplify the operation and change the direction of enterprises had the complete backing of his father, Bill, who could see benefits in a younger approach.
The family used to concentrate on breeding first-cross ewes sired by home-bred Border Leicester rams, while also running a self-replacing Merino flock, but in a complete turn around they now embrace purely just a self-replacing Merino flock.
"In today's market we can see a more sustainable future with our Merino sheep, with more opportunities in targeting several markets" Mr Stanley said.
"We are focused on a traditional fine wool because I think there is a shortage of that type of wool."
When the decision was made to make the changeover, the Stanley family were able to sell their first-cross ewes in a rising market, but were also able to secure Merino ewes when a local flock of high quality was dispersed.
Merino rams have been purchased from local district studs, Tara Park and Demondrille, to take the Stanley's flock to the level of production they desire.
Joining 2000 Merino ewes, Wil Stanley classes the maiden ewes, focusing on body type and structure, with particular emphasis in having sound feet.
"We are breeding a 'dual purpose' sheep with good wool cut, but they must have good feet in our country" he said.
"I also look for the softness and stylish crimp in the heavy cutting fleeces."
Those criteria are also applied when selecting the replacement rams, taking into account the raw data on each ram penned for sale.
"We think there are greater returns from the Merino sheep we are now breeding here," Mr Stanley said.
"Our wool cut for a March shearing at seven kg in our grown ewes is very good, and measures 17-18 micron," he said.
"That is ideal for us as we are also looking at growing out the ewes to a good size.
"With our Merino sheep, we are getting good returns from the wool, and the sale of surplus ewes and the wether lambs adds up for a profitable enterprise."
Mr Stanley said wether sales depend upon the season, and they aim to take them through to weights suitable for the local or domestic trade.
"We have just shorn our wethers and will continue to grow them out while the pasture is still green," he said.
"And after I have classed the maiden ewes, the seconds are sold in the store market to restockers while the older ewes are sold through the saleyards in Wagga Wagga."
The turn to a self-replacing Merino ewe enterprise has not interfered with the family tradition of breeding a Border Leicester stud, which they will continue to maintain and service a loyal clientele.
"We have always been able to sell a number of Border Leicester rams, starting from my grandfather Des, and I think it is nice to carry it on," Mr Stanley said.
"I am also very interested in following the genetic lines and matching the sheep with the data. I focus on maternal traits, early growth and muscle, milk and fertility, and my selection of the ewes and rams is based on the Australian Sheep Breeding Value post weaning weights. All of our selections are made at post weaning".
"All Border Leicester lambs are scanned for muscle and fat, and my aim with joining 200 Border Leicester ewes is to provide genetics for our clients to target the early lamb market.
"Also being very hard on birth weights and lambing ease, culling ewes who needed assistance at lambing, this year only having one assisted birth at lambing."
