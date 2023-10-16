A man has died as a bushfire burns through the Mid North Coast.
Emergency services were called to Stony Creek Lane, Temagog, 30 kilometres west of Kempsey, just after 10pm on Monday, October 16, police said in a statement.
Concerns had been raised for a 56-year-old man after a bushfire passed through the area.
"On arrival, officers from Mid North Coast Police District located the body of a man; his bulldozer nearby was destroyed," the statement said.
"While the man has not yet been formally identified, it's believed he was a local property owner."
A crime scene has been established and investigations are continuing into the circumstances surrounding the incident.
A report will be prepared for the coroner.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.